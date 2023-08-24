Film Picks: Bad Education, Past Lives, Nordic Film Festival 2023

Bad Education (M18)

77 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

This Taiwanese crime drama earned six nominations at the 2022 Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, with actor Berant Zhu winning the Best Supporting Actor award.

Actor-turned-director Kai Ko, working with a screenplay from award-winning film-maker Giddens Ko – who wrote and directed the hit drama-comedy You’re The Apple Of My Eye (2011) – explores the coming of age of three students over a single tumultuous night.

Kent Tsai, Edison Song and Zhu play the disgruntled teens determined to make the hours just before high-school graduation a time they will never forget.

After both screenings, on Saturday and Sept 3, Kai Ko and Tsai will speak at an online question-and-answer session moderated by the Singapore Film Society’s secretary and head of partnerships Sally Wu.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Saturday and Sept 3, 5pm

Admission: $15 for standard ticket prices

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/bad-education

Nordic Film Festival 2023