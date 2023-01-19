Film picks: Babylon, The Croods: A New Age, Chinese New Year films at The Projector

Babylon (R21)



183 minutes, now showing, 4 stars



Babylon opens in a Hollywood Hills mansion circa 1926 for a 30-minute orgy of sex, cocaine and an elephant defecating. Consider yourself warned.

Brad Pitt’s Jack Conrad is an oft-married matinee idol – might as well call him Brad Pitt – guest at the party.

Margot Robbie’s brazen starlet Nellie LaRoy is a crasher. Diego Calva’s Mexican immigrant is another outsider, an innocent willing to do anything to get a foot in the industry, and he ends the night hired as Conrad’s assistant and smitten with LaRoy.

Their rise and fall over the following decade is film-maker Damien Chazelle’s story on early Hollywood as the silent era transitions into talking pictures.

Chazelle in 2017, at 32, became the Academy Awards’ youngest Best Director winner for La La Land. Where that fable was about Los Angeles as a dream factory, this latest based on his original screenplay is the underbelly.

The tragi-comedy is an epic of decadence and depravity. It is crude, profligate and staggeringly audacious, but there is never any doubting Chazelle’s heady passion for the movies, however ugly the business.

The Croods: A New Age



2020, PG, 95 minutes, Netflix, 3 stars