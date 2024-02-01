Film picks: Award winners Old Fox, Stonewalling and Society Of The Snow

Old Fox (NC16)

112 minutes, now showing

Hollywood’s awards season may be ongoing, with the Oscars slated for March. But the Golden Horse Awards, known as the Oscars of Chinese-language cinema, wrapped in November 2023.

One of the major winners was Taiwanese film Old Fox, starring child actor Bai Run-yin, veteran Akio Chen and actor Liu Kuan-ting. It won four awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Chen and Best Director for film-maker Hsiao Ya-chuan.

In the family drama set in the late 1980s, young boy Liao Jie (Bai) is raised by his kind and compassionate single father (Liu) after the death of his mother. The two stay in a modest rented apartment in a building owned by a wily local businessman nicknamed Old Fox (Chen), but dream of one day owning their home.

When Liao Jie approaches Old Fox to try and convince him to sell his father the apartment, the two end up developing an unlikely friendship and a complicated mentor-mentee bond.

Stonewalling (NC16)

148 minutes, last screening at Asian Film Archive on Feb 4