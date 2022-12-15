Film picks: Avatar: The Way Of Water, Pinocchio, Children Of The Mist

Avatar: The Way Of Water (PG13)



192 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

Sometimes, something happens in the cinema that lets audiences know that a breakthrough has happened – that film-making has reached a new, higher level. This movie, which the reviewer watched in Imax 3D at Shaw Lido, has created that moment.

In this sequel to the 2009 hit, former Earth soldier Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has lived on Pandora for over a decade in his Na’vi avatar – the tall blue alien body that his mind was downloaded into in the first film. He and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are mates and have children. Their life in the forest is shattered by invaders. Fleeing to the coast, they find refuge with a group of sea-adapted Na’vi, the Metkayina.

The film is a two-parter, with the second half expected in 2024.

Visually, this film is astonishing and should keep audiences pinned to their seats throughout its marathon three-hour-plus runtime. Director and co-writer James Cameron offers spectacle – overwhelming amounts of it – and not just in eye-popping seascapes and absurdly baroque Pandoran creatures, but also in world-building and storytelling.

The battle that caps the film is a masterpiece of movement and tension worthy of repeat viewing.

