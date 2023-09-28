Film picks: Archifest On Screen, Perspectives Film Festival, Spy Kids: Armageddon

Archifest On Screen: Patricio Guzman’s Chile Trilogy

Singapore Archifest 2023 is the annual architecture festival commissioned by the Singapore Institute of Architects. This year’s theme is Interim: Acts Of Adaptation, which looks into the ways that interim or stopgap solutions are a response to change.

Presented by indie cinema The Projector and the Embassy of Chile in Singapore, the programme showcases the work of prominent documentary film-maker Patricio Guzman.

In his Chile trilogy, he explores the ways in which Chileans have evolved the means to handle change, especially the upheavals caused by the regime of dictator Augusto Pinochet, who ruled from 1973 to 1990.

In Nostalgia For The Light (2010, PG, 93 minutes, screens on Saturday, 8pm), the first film of the trilogy, Guzman travelled to the high, dry reaches of Atacama Desert to record astronomers scanning the cloudless skies and archaeologists making finds in the earth that preserves ancient remains especially well.

He contrasts their work with that of women combing the desert, hoping to find traces of loved ones murdered by the Pinochet regime.

The documentary was an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival and nominated for Best Documentary Screenplay by the Writers Guild of America.

The trilogy’s second film, The Pearl Button (2015), will screen on Oct 8, while the third movie, The Cordillera Of Dreams (2019), will play on Oct 15.

Where: The Projector, 5-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Saturday to Oct 15, various times

Admission: $15 for a standard ticket

Info: theprojector.sg/archifest

