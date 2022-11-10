Film picks: Animation Nation, Singapore Writers Festival: Print To Screen, Singapore International Film Festival

Animation Nation 2022
Since 2004, this festival of animation organised by the Singapore Film Society has featured award-winning works as well as talks and classes led by international professionals.
The opening film is the coming-of-age comedy Turning Red (2022, PG, 100 minutes, screens on Sunday, 6.30pm, at Golden Village Suntec) from Pixar Animation Studios. Released in Singapore in March 2022 directly to streaming on Disney+, the screening offers a chance to watch the movie in a cinema, with the bonus of speaking with the film’s Canadian director Domee Shi, who will appear in person for a 45-minute question-and-answer session.
The film, which generated online discussion about its tween girl characters gripped by hormonal urges, follows 13-year-old Torontonian Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang). She is desperate to watch her favourite boy band perform live, no matter what her over-protective mother Ming (Sandra Oh) says. The frustrated tween then finds herself at the mercy of an ancient spell that has followed her family from China.
Where: Golden Village Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard; ArtScience Cinema, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue; and Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street
MRT: Promenade; Bayfront; Rochor
When: Sunday to Nov 23, various timings
Admission: Opening night film (Turning Red), $20. Other tickets from $15, with discounts for SFS Friends and Fam and GV Movie Club members
Info: singaporefilmsociety.com/an2022/
Singapore Writers Festival 2022: Print To Screen
Presented in partnership with the Singapore Writers Festival, with the support of the Embassy of France in Singapore and Institut Francais, the programme showcases works adapted from literary sources.
French-Afghan film-maker Atiq Rahimi will be present in person to do a question-and-answer session after the screening of his war drama The Patience Stone (2012, M18, 102 minutes, screens on Nov 19, 5.15pm). Adapted from Rahimi’s prize-winning 2008 novel of the same name, it tells the story of a poverty-stricken Afghan woman (Golshifteh Farahani) caring for her bedridden older husband, left paralysed and unable to speak after a shooting. She realises that her mute patient is the perfect receptacle for thoughts she has kept bottled up all her life.
The same programme includes another prize-winning Rahimi film, the drama Our Lady Of The Nile (2019, PG13, 93 minutes, screens on Saturday, 8pm, and Nov 20, 2.30pm). Adapted from French-Rwandan writer Scholastique Mukasonga’s 2012 novel, it is set in 1973 at a Catholic boarding school, where the daughters of Rwanda’s ruling class enjoy privileged lives. How long can they stay insulated from larger trends happening beyond the school walls?
Where: The Projector, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: Till Nov 20, various timings
Admission: Standard $11.50, with concessions
Info: https://str.sg/wjy8
Singapore International Film Festival
Receiving its world premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival is the drama Boom (PG13, 62 minutes, screens on Nov 28, 7.30pm, at The Projector). It is one of six features in the Singapore Panorama section, which showcases the work of local film-makers.
The film is adapted from playwright Jean Tay’s 2007 work of the same name and updates the original play to include current issues while featuring pre-redevelopment locales such as Tanglin Halt and Bukit Brown Cemetery. It is directed by film and theatre producer Derrick Chew, who staged a production of Boom in 2012.
Theatre practitioner Tan Beng Tian plays Mother, an older woman whose values put her at odds with those around her, all eager to make a killing in the property game.
Where: Filmgarde Kallang, Kallang Leisure Park, 5 Stadium Walk; Carnival Cinema, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; Golden Village Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise; The Projector, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Projector X: Picturehouse, The Cathay, 2 Handy Road. Talks and panels will be held at Anomalyst Studio, 98A Desker Road; Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street; Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise; and 42 Waterloo Street.
MRT: Nicoll Highway; Dhoby Ghaut; City Hall
When: Nov 24 to Dec 4, various timings
Admission: From $15, with concessions
Info: sgiff.com