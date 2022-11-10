Film picks: Animation Nation, Singapore Writers Festival: Print To Screen, Singapore International Film Festival

Animation Nation 2022

Since 2004, this festival of animation organised by the Singapore Film Society has featured award-winning works as well as talks and classes led by international professionals.

The opening film is the coming-of-age comedy Turning Red (2022, PG, 100 minutes, screens on Sunday, 6.30pm, at Golden Village Suntec) from Pixar Animation Studios. Released in Singapore in March 2022 directly to streaming on Disney+, the screening offers a chance to watch the movie in a cinema, with the bonus of speaking with the film’s Canadian director Domee Shi, who will appear in person for a 45-minute question-and-answer session.

The film, which generated online discussion about its tween girl characters gripped by hormonal urges, follows 13-year-old Torontonian Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang). She is desperate to watch her favourite boy band perform live, no matter what her over-protective mother Ming (Sandra Oh) says. The frustrated tween then finds herself at the mercy of an ancient spell that has followed her family from China.

Where: Golden Village Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard; ArtScience Cinema, ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue; and Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street

MRT: Promenade; Bayfront; Rochor

When: Sunday to Nov 23, various timings

Admission: Opening night film (Turning Red), $20. Other tickets from $15, with discounts for SFS Friends and Fam and GV Movie Club members

Info: singaporefilmsociety.com/an2022/

Singapore Writers Festival 2022: Print To Screen

