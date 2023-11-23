Film picks: Anatomy Of A Fall, Tokyo Godfathers and Singapore International Film Festival

Anatomy Of A Fall (NC16)



151 minutes, exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

A woman is suspected of murder when her husband is found dead in the snow outside their French Alps chalet. As the sole witness, the couple’s 11-year-old visually disabled son faces a moral dilemma.

Did the deceased plummet from the attic by accident? Or was he pushed?

Winner of the Palme d’Or top prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and a current nominee for five European Film Awards including for best film, actress and director, this French legal drama is really an autopsy of a marriage.

German actress Sandra Huller, in her second collaboration with her Sibyl (2019) auteur Justine Triet, is stupendous in the starring role, maintaining her innocence and inscrutable composure over the lengthy trial while ugly details of her marital breakdown are picked apart.

Thanks to the commanding film-making, this art-house crime mystery earns – and deepens – every minute of its hefty runtime.

Tokyo Godfathers (PG)

