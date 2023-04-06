Film Picks: Air, Polish Film Showcase, The Age Of Innocence

138 minutes, Netflix, 4 stars

Just added to Netflix is this 1993 romantic drama set in the upper echelons of 1870s New York society. Daniel Day-Lewis is Archer, a lawyer ready to secure his place in the hierarchy through his impending marriage to the sweet, well-connected May Welland (Winona Ryder).

He falls under the spell of the worldly but scandal-plagued Countess Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer). The romantic dilemma will put his principles to the test.

Director Martin Scorsese filmed this adaptation of Edith Wharton’s 1920 novel of the same name intending to portray the lushness of life as lived by the elite of his home town and favourite city, New York. Every scene is packed with detail – there are the magnificent cuffs and collars, but also the chandeliers and velvet drapes.

Scorsese’s tribute to the beauty of love that goes unfulfilled did not get much love at the Oscars other than for its technical achievements. It won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, though it did get nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Ryder), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score and Best Art Direction.

Air (NC16)

