Film Picks: Air, Polish Film Showcase, The Age Of Innocence

Polish Film Showcase
In the biopic Sonata (PG13, 118 minutes, screens on April 16, 5pm), a young man once thought to be autistic is reclassified as deaf after the right doctors are consulted. This true story of musician Grzegorz Plonka (Michal Sikorski) takes another turn after he is fitted with a hearing aid. He discovers a talent for music, one that will transform his life.
Sonata is one of three films from Poland in this showcase, co-presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Singapore.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender
When: April 14 to April 23
Admission: $15 for standard tickets
Info: https://str.sg/i4iQ
The Age Of Innocence (PG)
138 minutes, Netflix, 4 stars
Just added to Netflix is this 1993 romantic drama set in the upper echelons of 1870s New York society. Daniel Day-Lewis is Archer, a lawyer ready to secure his place in the hierarchy through his impending marriage to the sweet, well-connected May Welland (Winona Ryder).
He falls under the spell of the worldly but scandal-plagued Countess Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer). The romantic dilemma will put his principles to the test.
Director Martin Scorsese filmed this adaptation of Edith Wharton’s 1920 novel of the same name intending to portray the lushness of life as lived by the elite of his home town and favourite city, New York. Every scene is packed with detail – there are the magnificent cuffs and collars, but also the chandeliers and velvet drapes.
Scorsese’s tribute to the beauty of love that goes unfulfilled did not get much love at the Oscars other than for its technical achievements. It won the Oscar for Best Costume Design, though it did get nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Ryder), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score and Best Art Direction.
Air (NC16)
112 minutes, now showing, 4 stars
In the 1980s, top athletes nab sponsorship deals with Adidas and Converse because both brands have a reputation for the richest bids. Few would consider an offer from the poorer, smaller Nike, known then for its running shoes and not much else.
Nike marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) wants to sign hot, young basketball player Michael Jordan. Working with Nike head Phil Knight (Ben Affleck), Vaccaro resorts to unconventional means to break Jordan’s prejudices about Nike being a less cool and stingier company. The film is based on the true story of the Air Jordan shoe model and sponsorship deal that changed Nike’s fortunes.
Director and star Affleck has a fondness for stories about money in the service of good, such as in Oscar-winning hostage drama Argo (2012). Argo’s Central Intelligence Agency man Tony Mendez pretends to be a movie producer to save hostages. Air’s Vaccaro breaks the rules of sports marketing because he knows the rules serve only those who are already at the top.