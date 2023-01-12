Film Picks: Aftersun, The Night Owl and Irma Vep

Aftersun (M18)



102 minutes, now showing at The Projector

4 stars

How well do you know your parents? It is a simple question, complicated by the boundaries that parents draw up around themselves, lines that children know better than to cross.

At a Turkish resort favoured by British tourists on a budget, 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) and her father Calum (Paul Mescal) spend their days sunning themselves and swimming. They have a glorious time, but she senses a heaviness in his heart, a weight that she will think back on for the rest of her life.

Scottish writer-director Charlotte Wells takes on this question in this evocative account of a father-daughter holiday in Turkey.

Most of the story is shown from a child’s point of view. Sophie’s encounter with the cool, older kids, for example, is filtered through her pre-teen desires and anxieties.

But at the edges of her perception, Wells inserts information that the older Sophie will observe and understand. Did those things actually happen or are they the work of a mind trying to tell itself a story that makes sense?

Scottish actress Corio has won acclaim for her portrayal of the thoughtful Sophie, and rightly so. Making her acting debut, she disappears into the role of a child, sensing that her father is not like the other fathers. There is not a second in her performance that feels like an actor has delivered a line. – John Lui

