Film Picks: A New Old Play, Children Of Men, Everything Everywhere All At Once – Extended Version

A New Old Play (NC16)

179 minutes



Chinese artist and film-maker Qiu Jiongjiong’s first fiction feature in 2021 won acclaim at the Locarno International Film Festival (Special Jury Prize) and at the Hong Kong International Film Festival (Golden Firebird Award).

Set in the 1980s, in a China still dealing with the upheavals of the previous two decades, a man relives a life filled with trauma and triumph.

Qiu Fu (Yi Sicheng) is a clown with the Sichuan Opera. Upon his death, his soul moves through the underworld, where he recalls formative experiences, including his brushes with war and revolution and the choices he made to survive.

This screening includes a virtual post-show question-and-answer session with the director.

Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah

When: March 4, 1.20pm

Admission: $15 (standard) and $13 (concession)

Info: str.sg/wvDa

Children Of Men (NC16)