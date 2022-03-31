Film picks: A Hero, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Best International Feature Oscar nominees,

A Hero (PG)

127 minutes, opens March 31at The Projector, 4 stars

In Iran, owing money can land a person in jail. The legal system believes in the idea of collective responsibility - your family should help clear the debt or the creditor can petition the state to lock you up until someone who cares for you steps up.

The practice might sound mediaeval, but it recognises that creditors have rights too.

Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, a double Oscar winner, builds his story around a man sent to debtors' prison. Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is allowed out for a family visit when an incident puts him at a crossroads. Should he do the right thing and remain locked up or profit from someone else's misfortune and ensure his own happiness?

If you enjoy Farhadi's social dramas, you should be familiar with - and most likely love - his cinema of moral anxiety.

Characters commit indiscretions, often in the name of love - a white lie about a friend's marital status (About Elly, 2009) or a shove to eject an unwelcome person from the home (Oscar winner A Separation, 2011) - and horrifying consequences follow.

In A Hero, winner of the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Rahim's act - along with his low social status - attracts bullies with a need to feel morally superior. Like many of Farhadi protagonists, Rahim's suffering is intense. It is done to elicit sympathy, but never feels manipulative.

This is a story without villains, just citizens trying to survive in a faith-based society that loves a witch hunt, but which is also capable of great compassion.

Rahim, a sign painter who lost his business after digital printers made his skills pointless, has a dignity that makes his agony feel more painful.

