Film and TV picks: You Hurt My Feelings, Lee Chang-dong retrospective and Bridgerton 3

You Hurt My Feelings (NC16)

93 minutes, now showing at The Projector

What if you poured your heart and soul into writing a book and your husband did not like it?

That is the basis of the comedy-drama film You Hurt My Feelings, starring American comedy veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus and English actor Tobias Menzies.

Directed and written by American film-maker and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener (Friends With Money, 2006; Enough Said, 2013), the movie features Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a creative writing teacher who recently wrote her first novel.

Menzies plays her loving husband Don, a therapist. But their relationship gets put through the wringer when Beth overhears Don telling someone he does not like Beth’s novel, but feels he cannot be truthful with her.

What follows is a perceptive examination of marriage, trust, lies and what people tell themselves and others about the relationships that are closest to their hearts.

