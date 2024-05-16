Film and TV picks: You Hurt My Feelings, Lee Chang-dong retrospective and Bridgerton 3

You Hurt My Feelings (NC16)
93 minutes, now showing at The Projector
What if you poured your heart and soul into writing a book and your husband did not like it?
That is the basis of the comedy-drama film You Hurt My Feelings, starring American comedy veteran Julia Louis-Dreyfus and English actor Tobias Menzies.
Directed and written by American film-maker and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener (Friends With Money, 2006; Enough Said, 2013), the movie features Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a creative writing teacher who recently wrote her first novel.
Menzies plays her loving husband Don, a therapist. But their relationship gets put through the wringer when Beth overhears Don telling someone he does not like Beth’s novel, but feels he cannot be truthful with her.
What follows is a perceptive examination of marriage, trust, lies and what people tell themselves and others about the relationships that are closest to their hearts.
Retrospective: Lee Chang Dong
Dive into the world of South Korean film-maker Lee Chang-dong in May with the Asian Film Archive, which is showing all six of the auteur’s feature films over his 20-year career.
Celebrated for his lush and literary approach to film-making, Lee began directing movies only in his 40s and had previously been a novelist and screenwriter.
His feature films are Green Fish (1997, NC16, 111 minutes), Peppermint Candy (1999, M18, 120 minutes), Oasis (2002, M18, 132 minutes), Secret Sunshine (2007, NC16, 143 minutes) and Poetry (2010, NC16, 139 minutes) – all of which will be shown in 4K restoration – and Burning (2018, M18, 148 minutes).
Burning, starring Korean-American actor Steven Yeun and South Korean star Yoo Ah-in, is his most internationally acclaimed. Based on a short story by Japanese author Haruki Murakami, the film is a psychological thriller that follows the complex relationship between two men and a woman.
It bagged the Fipresci Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. It was also on several critics’ lists of top 10 best films of 2018, including those writing for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press.
The retrospective will also screen a documentary about his directorial philosophy, titled Lee Chang-dong: The Art Of Irony (2022, NC16, 100 minutes).
While the sole screening for Peppermint Candy – a drama about the suicide of a man – is over, the rest of Lee’s films and his documentary are still available via limited screenings at Asian Film Archive until May 25.
Where: Oldham Theatre, Level 3 National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay/Bras Basah
When: Until May 25, various timings
Admission: $10
Info: str.sg/gwVV
Bridgerton 3
Part 1 premieres on Netflix on May 16; Part 2 premieres on June 13
Get ready for lavish sets, beautiful costumes, gossipy women and a hot, passionate romance because a new season of Bridgerton (2020 to present) is here.
Netflix’s hit period romance series returns for its third season with a new main couple led by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan and English actor Luke Newton, who were both supporting players in previous seasons.
Based on American author Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels, which follow the romantic lives of the eight siblings from the noble Bridgerton family, each season traces the story of one couple.
In the upcoming season, mousy wallflower Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) and the third Bridgerton child, Colin Bridgerton (Newton), take centre stage with their friends-to-lovers romance.
The eight-episode series is split into two parts – with four episodes each released on May 16 and June 13.
While love is in the air, the path to it will not be easy.
Season 2 ended on a bad note for the pair – Penelope’s heart was broken when she overheard Colin, whom she has long held a torch for, laugh off the idea of ever pursuing her.