Film and TV picks: V-day films at The Projector, The Wedding Banquet and The Last Of Us

The Projector’s Valentine’s Day curation

Get In The Mood For Love (2000, PG, 98 minutes), as Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai’s famed work of romantic longing returns to the big screen in 4K with its original Cantonese dialogue this Valentine’s Day at indie cinema chain The Projector.

The iconic film stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as neighbours who move into the same building and develop a special bond when they discover a secret about their spouses.

The Projector’s Valentine’s line-up also includes Bros (2022, R21, 115 minutes) – a raunchy and hilarious romantic comedy about an uptight podcaster Bobby (Billy Eichner) who prides himself on being single until he meets lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), who is similarly emotionally unavailable.

Also, catch Scott Pilgrim Vs The World (2010, PG, 112 minutes), about a wannabe musician (Michael Cera) who falls in love with a delivery girl (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but has to defeat her seven evil exes before he can date her.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway and Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen/Bras Basah

When: From Friday, various timings

Admission: $15 (standard), $11 to $13 (concessions)

Info: theprojector.sg/themes/valentines

The Wedding Banquet

1993, R21, 108 minutes