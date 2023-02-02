Film and TV picks: V-day films at The Projector, The Wedding Banquet and The Last Of Us

The Projector’s Valentine’s Day curation
Get In The Mood For Love (2000, PG, 98 minutes), as Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai’s famed work of romantic longing returns to the big screen in 4K with its original Cantonese dialogue this Valentine’s Day at indie cinema chain The Projector.
The iconic film stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as neighbours who move into the same building and develop a special bond when they discover a secret about their spouses.
The Projector’s Valentine’s line-up also includes Bros (2022, R21, 115 minutes) – a raunchy and hilarious romantic comedy about an uptight podcaster Bobby (Billy Eichner) who prides himself on being single until he meets lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), who is similarly emotionally unavailable.
Also, catch Scott Pilgrim Vs The World (2010, PG, 112 minutes), about a wannabe musician (Michael Cera) who falls in love with a delivery girl (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but has to defeat her seven evil exes before he can date her.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway and Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen/Bras Basah
When: From Friday, various timings
Admission: $15 (standard), $11 to $13 (concessions)
Info: theprojector.sg/themes/valentines
The Wedding Banquet
1993, R21, 108 minutes
The Asian Film Archive presents an early hit about love, family and cultural differences from Taiwanese director Lee Ang.
The Wedding Banquet follows Wai-tung (Chao Wen-hsuan), a gay Taiwanese immigrant living in New York who hides his relationship with his American partner Simon (Mitchell Lichtenstein) from his parents.
To placate their nagging calls for marriage, Simon and Wai-tung cook up a plan for Wai-tung to have a paper marriage with Wei-wei (Chin Su-mei), a penniless Chinese woman who needs a green card.
High jinks ensue when Wai-tung’s parents fly to New York to plan a wedding banquet for their son.
The film won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival and swept five awards at the Golden Horse Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Director.
Where: Oldham Theatre, Level 3 National Archives of Singapore, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay/Bras Basah
When: Saturday, 8pm
Tickets: $10
Info: str.sg/wt7P
The Last Of Us
New episodes every Monday on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420)
Based on an action-adventure video game of the same name, The Last Of Us is set 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed by a mutant infection, and survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle teenage girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone.
The post-apocalyptic series has received rave reviews since its Jan 15 premiere, with its first episode drawing 4.7 million viewers – making it HBO’s second-largest debut since 2010. Viewership has grown stronger and its latest episode attracted 6.4 million viewers, with many critics praising the strong story, acting and high-quality production.
The Last Of Us’ stellar performance has led to its second season renewal.