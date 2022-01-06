Film and TV picks: The Medium, Encanto and Harry Potter cast reunion

The Medium (M18)

130 minutes, Netflix

This Thai horror flick became one of Singapore's highest-grossing Thai movies when it was screened in theatres last year. Those who did not manage to catch it on the big screen can now do so on Netflix.

Shot in a mockumentary style, the story follows a documentary team in the midst of filming the life of a female medium named Nim, who has been chosen by the deity Bayan.

When Nim travels to her rural home town to attend a family funeral, she realises something is seriously wrong with her niece Mink, who exhibits strange, aggressive behaviour similar to demonic possession.

Is Bayan trying to find a successor for Nim or are there darker forces at work?

Encanto (PG)