Film and TV picks: The Glory, Ambulance, The First Slam Dunk

The Glory (M18)

Netflix

The highly anticipated K-drama premiered on Dec 30, but has quickly ascended to become third on the streamer’s weekly viewership charts for non-English television shows.

With more than 25.4 million hours of views, the series has received rave reviews too. Starring A-list South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and written by Kim Eun-sook, both known for their work in romantic dramas such as Descendants Of The Sun (2016), the pair reunite for something that breaks them out of their comfort zone.

In the dark thriller, Song plays Moon Dong-eun, a woman viciously bullied in high school by her peers. As an adult, she hatches an elaborate revenge upon those who made her life a living hell.

The most crucial part of her plan? Becoming the teacher of her bully’s daughter.

Part two of the series is slated to be released in March 2023.

Ambulance (NC16)

136 minutes, HBO Go