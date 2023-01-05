Film and TV picks: The Glory, Ambulance, The First Slam Dunk

The Glory (M18)
Netflix
The highly anticipated K-drama premiered on Dec 30, but has quickly ascended to become third on the streamer’s weekly viewership charts for non-English television shows.
With more than 25.4 million hours of views, the series has received rave reviews too. Starring A-list South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and written by Kim Eun-sook, both known for their work in romantic dramas such as Descendants Of The Sun (2016), the pair reunite for something that breaks them out of their comfort zone.
In the dark thriller, Song plays Moon Dong-eun, a woman viciously bullied in high school by her peers. As an adult, she hatches an elaborate revenge upon those who made her life a living hell.
The most crucial part of her plan? Becoming the teacher of her bully’s daughter.
Part two of the series is slated to be released in March 2023.
Ambulance (NC16)
136 minutes, HBO Go
Those who missed director Michael Bay’s bombastic action film Ambulance when it was released in theatres in 2022 can now catch it on streaming platform HBO Go.
Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal as estranged siblings, the film unfolds around Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen), a former military veteran who desperately needs money for his wife’s cancer treatment. At his wits’ end, he reaches out to his adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal), a career criminal, for help.
The two embark on an ambitious bank heist. When things go awry, they are forced to hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and a paramedic onboard. As the city of Los Angeles chases after them, they must do their best to pull off an insane escape.
The First Slam Dunk (PG13)
124 minutes
Be one of the very first few in Singapore to catch the big-screen anime adaptation of one of Japan’s most beloved manga properties, Slam Dunk.
Centred on the adventures of a high school basketball team, it is one of the best-selling manga series, with more than 170 million copies sold. It was adapted into a popular anime that ran from 1993 to 1996.
The First Slam Dunk, written and directed by original manga author Takehiko Inoue, was released in early December in Japan. In just a month, it has scored 5.06 billion yen (S$51.9 million) at the Japanese box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year in the country.
Hardcore fans should not miss out on the fan screening at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre on Saturday, as voice actor Shugo Nakamura – who plays the film’s protagonist Ryota Miyagi – will make an appearance.
Ticket holders will receive a merchandise set that includes a T-shirt, an acrylic keychain, an A2 poster, a visual card, as well as a collectible box containing an acrylic stand, a badge set with five designs and a character card set.
Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
When: Saturday, 10am and 3pm
Admission: $89
Info: str.sg/wyFu