Film and TV picks: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, French Film Festival, Castaway Diva

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (PG13)
148 minutes, opens on Friday
Missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts? No worries, the pop diva’s The Eras Tour is immortalised on film for her fans to experience.
Ahead of Swift’s sold-out, six-night show at Singapore’s National Stadium in March, fans can experience the history-making tour on the big screen.
The Eras Tour, a homage to all the singer-songwriter’s different albums and “eras”, is set to be the first concert tour that hits US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in ticket sales.
While the film will open across cinemas in Singapore on Friday, indie cinema chain The Projector will host an afterparty with Singapore’s longest-running party series and club night concept Eatmepoptart after the Saturday, 7.30pm screening of the movie.
The party is limited to the first 150 ticket holders aged 18 and above who redeem the wristbands from the cinema’s Intermission Bar after 4pm on Saturday.
French Film Festival at The Projector
The Projector’s annual French Film Festival is back with prestige titles of the awards season.
The festival will open with 2023’s Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner, Anatomy Of A Fall (NC16, 151 minutes). While both showings of the courtroom drama on Nov 10 and 22 are sold out, the festival also features Cannes’ Golden Eye (Documentary Prize) winner – Four Daughters (NC16, 107 minutes).
A mix of documentary and fiction with interview clips and reenactments, the unique film explores the true story of Tunisian Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters. Her two older daughters disappeared in 2016 after they were radicalised and left Tunisia to fight alongside the Islamic State in Libya.
There are three screenings – Nov 11 at 4.30pm, Nov 17 at 8.30pm and Nov 26 at 2.30pm.
The Projector will also present a retrospective titled Je T’aime, Jane, in memory of the late French actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin, whom the iconic luxury Hermes Birkin bag is named after. She died on July 16 at the age of 76.
The retrospective includes the film The Swimming Pool or La Piscine (1969, M18, 123 minutes) – a steamy psychological thriller involving three adults and a teenage girl – and the experimental documentary Jane B. For Agnes V (1988, M18, 97 minutes).
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender
When: Nov 10 to 29, various times
Admission: $15 for a standard ticket
Info: theprojector.sg/themes/french-film-festival-2023/#
Castaway Diva
Netflix
Smash hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s (2022) lovable female lead Park Eun-bin is back to steal hearts, but instead of being a lawyer, this time, she plays a wannabe singer.
In a mash-up that combines music with Tom Hanks’ Cast Away (2000), the series follows the journey of a girl named Mok-ha (Park) who has a beautiful voice and dreams of becoming a singer.
She gets a chance to duet with her favourite idol but, on the cusp of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she becomes stranded on an uninhabited island and is discovered only 15 years later.
While she has lost touch with the world, Mok-ha’s diva dreams still burn bright.
The series, which premiered on Oct 28, currently sits at No. 1 on Netflix Singapore’s Top 10 most-watched television series.