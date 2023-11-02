Film and TV picks: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, French Film Festival, Castaway Diva

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (PG13)

148 minutes, opens on Friday

Missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts? No worries, the pop diva’s The Eras Tour is immortalised on film for her fans to experience.

Ahead of Swift’s sold-out, six-night show at Singapore’s National Stadium in March, fans can experience the history-making tour on the big screen.

The Eras Tour, a homage to all the singer-songwriter’s different albums and “eras”, is set to be the first concert tour that hits US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in ticket sales.

While the film will open across cinemas in Singapore on Friday, indie cinema chain The Projector will host an afterparty with Singapore’s longest-running party series and club night concept Eatmepoptart after the Saturday, 7.30pm screening of the movie.

The party is limited to the first 150 ticket holders aged 18 and above who redeem the wristbands from the cinema’s Intermission Bar after 4pm on Saturday.

