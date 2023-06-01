Film and TV picks: Pink Screen at The Projector, Indiana Jones franchise, and Ramyun Brothers In Japan

Pink Screen 2023

Indie cinema chain The Projector’s annual LGBTQ+ film festival returns in June with a curation of seven films, including Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai’s celebrated Happy Together (1997, R21, 96 minutes) starring Tony Leung Chiu Wai and the late Leslie Cheung. The film will be screened in 4K with its original Cantonese dialogue.

The festival, which is on till June 30, also has notable features, such as documentary Baby Queen (2022, R21, 61 minutes) by Singapore film-maker Lei Yuan Bin, which follows the life of local drag queen Opera Tang.

Also screening is Milk (2008, R21, 128 minutes), a biopic about Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. He was assassinated in 1978. The film won Sean Penn, who took on the titular role, the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars in 2009.

South Korean actress Kim Hee-ae (The World Of The Married, 2020) can also be seen in Moonlit Winter (2019, M18, 106 minutes), a film about a woman who receives a letter addressed to her mother and learns about her mother’s first love.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway and Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah

When: Till June 30, various timings

Admission: $15 (standard), $11 to $13 (concessions)

Info: str.sg/iJve

