Film and TV picks: Pink Screen at The Projector, Indiana Jones franchise, and Ramyun Brothers In Japan

Pink Screen 2023
Indie cinema chain The Projector’s annual LGBTQ+ film festival returns in June with a curation of seven films, including Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-wai’s celebrated Happy Together (1997, R21, 96 minutes) starring Tony Leung Chiu Wai and the late Leslie Cheung. The film will be screened in 4K with its original Cantonese dialogue.
The festival, which is on till June 30, also has notable features, such as documentary Baby Queen (2022, R21, 61 minutes) by Singapore film-maker Lei Yuan Bin, which follows the life of local drag queen Opera Tang.
Also screening is Milk (2008, R21, 128 minutes), a biopic about Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. He was assassinated in 1978. The film won Sean Penn, who took on the titular role, the Best Actor trophy at the Oscars in 2009.
South Korean actress Kim Hee-ae (The World Of The Married, 2020) can also be seen in Moonlit Winter (2019, M18, 106 minutes), a film about a woman who receives a letter addressed to her mother and learns about her mother’s first love.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway and Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah
When: Till June 30, various timings
Admission: $15 (standard), $11 to $13 (concessions)
Info: str.sg/iJve
Indiana Jones film franchise
Disney+
To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny in June, every Indiana Jones film in the franchise is available on Disney+.
The franchise stars Harrison Ford as the iconic, whip-cracking titular character.
Fans can binge-watch all instalments of the film series – Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008) – before catching the new movie in theatres.
The television series The Adventures Of Young Indiana Jones (1999) is also available on the streaming platform.
The Dial Of Destiny is the fifth and final instalment of the film franchise. Ford reprises his role, while English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, 2016 to 2019) is a new addition playing Jones’ goddaughter.
Ramyun Brothers In Japan
Viu
South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi will be in Singapore for his concert on June 14, but before that, you can catch the 36-year-old in a new Korean variety show Ramyun Brothers In Japan.
The series, which is available on Viu, follows Lee as well as veteran host Kang Ho-dong and actor Bae In-hyuk (My Roommate Is A Gumiho, 2021) as they attempt to make and sell ramyun – a Korean take on Japanese ramen – in Japan.
The series also marks a reunion between Lee and Kang, who were cast members in the first season of 2 Days & 1 Night (2007 to 2012) and co-hosts of Strong Heart (2009 to 2013).