Film and TV Picks: New Life Begins, Infernal Affairs Trilogy and SGIFF

Infernal Affairs Trilogy: 20th Anniversary Showcase

The iconic Hong Kong film series Infernal Affairs is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The first movie in the trilogy, about the cat-and-mouse game between undercover cop Wing-yan (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) posing as a triad member and Kin-ming (Andy Lau), a mole for the triad in the upper echelons of police leadership, was released on Dec 12, 2002.

The second film stars Edison Chen and Shawn Yue as younger versions of Leung’s and Lau’s characters in the first movie, while the final film depicts Kin-ming’s struggle to hide his identity.

To celebrate the trilogy, Golden Village is presenting the three films remastered in 4K and Dolby Atmos in the original Cantonese language.

The first will screen on Dec 12, followed by Infernal Affairs II on Dec 13 and Infernal Affairs III on Dec 14.

Where: Golden Village VivoCity, 02-30, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 12 to 14, 7.20pm

Admission: $20, with concessions for GV Movie Club members

