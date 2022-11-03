Film and TV picks: Mental Health Film Festival, Ajoomma and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Mental Health Film Festival

With seven international films in its line-up, the third edition of the Mental Health Film Festival aims to highlight mental health issues and encourage those in need to seek help through the medium of film.

Check out films such as Full Time (2021, PG13, 87 minutes, Saturday, 2.30pm), a French movie about a single mother who receives an offer to interview for the position of a marketing manager. A panel discussion on mental health in the workplace will follow after the film.

There is also Aloners (2021, PG, 91 minutes, Sunday, 7pm) – a South Korean movie that revolves around Jina, a top employee at a call centre. She lives on her own, is withdrawn from society and avoids close relationships until her neighbour dies suddenly alone at home. There is a panel discussion on isolation after the film.

Paired with another panel discussion on accessing mental healthcare in Singapore is the Japanese documentary Mental (2008, PG13, 135 minutes, Sunday, 2.30pm), about an outpatient mental health clinic in Japan, where the topic is often considered taboo.

Where: Filmgarde @ Leisure Park Kallang, Level 3 Kallang Leisure Park, 5 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: Friday to Nov 13, various timings

Admission: $15 a film from Filmgarde Cineplexes

Info: www.mentalhealthfilmfest.sg

Ajoomma (NC16)

90 minutes, now showing