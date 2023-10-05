Film and TV picks: Martin Scorsese classics, Creation Of The Gods, Wes Anderson short films

Scorsese season at The Projector

Ahead of acclaimed Hollywood director Martin Scorsese’s new movie Killers Of The Flower Moon’s release in Singapore cinemas on Oct 19, indie cinema The Projector is holding limited screenings for three of the auteur’s most famous works – Taxi Driver (1976), Raging Bull (1980) and Goodfellas (1990) – in a retrospective cheekily termed “Scorseason”.

All three movies star veteran actor Robert De Niro, who shares a fulfilling cinematic bond with the film-maker.

Taxi Driver (M18, 114 minutes, Saturday, 5.30pm), a neo-noir classic about war veteran and New York City cab driver Travis Bickle (De Niro) on the brink of insanity, took home the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976.

De Niro went on to win Best Actor at the Oscars for biographical sports drama Raging Bull (NC16, 129 minutes, Oct 11, 8pm), in which he played real-life boxer Jake LaMotta.

Fans can also catch the gangster flick Goodfellas (M18, 145 minutes, Oct 15, 4.30pm), a biographical film about the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and his associates including Jimmy Conway (De Niro).

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: Saturday to Oct 15, various times

Admission: $15 for a standard ticket

Info: str.sg/icXY

Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms (NC16)

148 minutes