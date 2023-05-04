Film and TV picks: Leslie Cheung, Maggie Cheung and XO, Kitty

Loving Leslie

This year marks the 20th year since enigmatic Hong Kong screen legend Leslie Cheung’s death.

To commemorate him, The Projector has organised limited screenings of three of his films – the erotic comedy Viva Erotica (1996), famed auteur Wong Kar-wai’s Days Of Being Wild (1990) and director Stanley Kwan’s tragic romance Rouge (1987).

The films will screen at Projector X: Picturehouse and will feature dialogue in its original Cantonese language.

Days Of Being Wild (PG, 95 minutes) is about a playboy (Cheung) who seeks solace after discovering that the woman who raised him is not his mother, while Rouge (NC16, 97 minutes) is about a wandering ghost (Anita Mui) searching for her lover played by Cheung. They will be presented in 4K.

Viva Erotica (rating to be confirmed, 99 minutes) will be presented in 2K. It stars Cheung as a struggling director who is given a chance to make a pornographic movie.

Days Of Being Wild has two screenings on Sunday at 5.30pm and May 13 at 8.30pm. Rouge screens on May 14 at 5.30pm and May 20 at 8.30pm, while Viva Erotica will play on May 21 at 5.30pm and May 27 at 8.30pm.

Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen/Bras Basah

When: Sunday to May 27, various times

Admission: $15 (standard), $11 to $13 (concessions)

Info: str.sg/io7E

