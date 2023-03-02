Film and TV picks: Jinny’s Kitchen, The Mandalorian 3 and Oscar-nominated movies at The Projector

Jinny’s Kitchen

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Fans of the K-pop superstar group BTS would not want to miss this South Korean variety show as member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, is among the cast members.

The show follows the same format as K-variety series Youn’s Kitchen (2017 to 2018), where veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung led a group of younger celebrities to run a Korean restaurant in a foreign country.

Youn is not at the helm this time. Instead, actor Lee Seo-jin, Youn’s right-hand man during her seasons, is the boss running a Korean restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.

He reunites with the alumni of Youn’s Kitchen and its spin-off Youn’s Stay (2021) – actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik and actress Jung Yu-mi – and new addition V.

While the cast members may be A-listers in their home country, they are ordinary restaurant workers at Jinny’s Kitchen who have to cook, clean, take out the trash and serve customers.

