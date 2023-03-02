Film and TV picks: Jinny’s Kitchen, The Mandalorian 3 and Oscar-nominated movies at The Projector

Jinny’s Kitchen
Available on Amazon Prime Video
Fans of the K-pop superstar group BTS would not want to miss this South Korean variety show as member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, is among the cast members.
The show follows the same format as K-variety series Youn’s Kitchen (2017 to 2018), where veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung led a group of younger celebrities to run a Korean restaurant in a foreign country.
Youn is not at the helm this time. Instead, actor Lee Seo-jin, Youn’s right-hand man during her seasons, is the boss running a Korean restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.
He reunites with the alumni of Youn’s Kitchen and its spin-off Youn’s Stay (2021) – actors Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik and actress Jung Yu-mi – and new addition V.
While the cast members may be A-listers in their home country, they are ordinary restaurant workers at Jinny’s Kitchen who have to cook, clean, take out the trash and serve customers.
The Mandalorian 3
Available on Disney+
Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is back for a third season. The series follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter who is initially hired by nefarious forces to capture a mysterious target known as The Child.
Instead of handing over The Child, whose real name is Grogu but is affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans, Djarin goes on the run with the infant and becomes fiercely protective of him.
The space western ended on a high last season. After multiple run-ins with evil forces chasing down Grogu as well as scuffles with other Mandalorians, Luke Skywalker – the protagonist of the original Star Wars trilogy (1977 to 1983) – showed up to train Grogu as a Jedi.
Oscar-nominated movies at The Projector
It is two more weekends to the biggest night in Hollywood. Film buffs who have yet to have their fill of 2023’s more indie Oscar-nominated works can check them out at The Projector.
The indie cinema chain is exclusively screening Close (PG13, 104 minutes), a French movie about a boyhood friendship nominated for Best International Feature Film; and Aftersun (M18, 102 minutes), an intimate story of a young father (Paul Mescal) and his pre-teen daughter (Frankie Corio) who go on vacation together. Rising Irish star Mescal has scored a Best Actor nod.
Another Projector exclusive is black comedy Triangle Of Sadness (NC16, 147 minutes), which is up for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Swedish film-maker Ruben Ostlund. The cinema will also premiere Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nominee Women Talking (NC16, 104 minutes) on International Women’s Day on Wednesday. The drama, which stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Frances McDormand, is about women in an isolated religious community grappling with a string of sexual assaults inflicted upon them.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; and Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway; Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen/Bras Basah
WHEN: Various dates and timings
Admission: $15 (standard), $11 to $13 (concessions)
Info: str.sg/ikTF