Film and TV picks: All Of Us Strangers, Joy Of Life 2 and Godzilla Minus One

Joy Of Life 2

Disney+

After a long wait of five years, Chinese period drama Joy Of Life is finally back for a second season on Disney+. The sprawling series incorporating wuxia, court intrigue and science fiction is fronted by leading man, Chinese actor Zhang Ruoyun.

He reprises his role as Fan Xian, a young man who seems to be living in ancient China, yet has memories and knowledge about modern human life.

The previous season, available on Tencent Video’s YouTube page or WeTV, followed Fan Xian as he discovered secrets about his world and parentage, and the mystery of his late mother and what she did.

It ended on a cliffhanger that seemingly left Fan Xian injured or dead.

Season 2 starts with Fan Xian faking his death and sneaking back into the capital city to confront his enemies.

All Of Us Strangers (R21)

106 minutes, Disney+