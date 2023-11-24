Fifty Fifty are first K-pop girl group to enter Billboard’s year-end Hot 100

SEOUL – Ahead of big names such as Blackpink and Twice, a song by Fifty Fifty have made it onto Billboard’s year-end list of the most popular songs. This is the first time that a K-pop girl group has pulled off the feat.

The American music publication recently unveiled its annual Hot 100 songs chart, which had Fifty Fifty’s song Cupid at No. 44.

The chart is a rundown of the year’s biggest hits in the United States based on various indices, including digital and physical sales, online streaming and radio airplay.

With Cupid, the group also landed on several other charts, including the Top Artist at No. 75, the Top Duo/Group at No. 6, Hot 100 Artist at No. 50 and Hot 100 Artist Duo/Group at No. 3.

Cupid has taken the world by storm since its release in February, entering the weekly Hot 100 chart at No. 17 and making Fifty Fifty the fastest K-pop group to debut on the chart. It went on to log 25 straight weeks on the Hot 100 – a record for a K-pop girl group.

Fifty Fifty were nominated for the Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-pop Song award categories of 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Nov 19, but did not win.

Fifty Fifty started off in November 2022 as a quartet, but there is only one member, Keena, left. The band’s label, Attrakt, terminated the contracts with the three other members – Sio, Aran and Saena – in October following contract disputes. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK