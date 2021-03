LOS ANGELES - One of the darlings of this year's awards season, director Chloe Zhao and her film Nomadland is up for six gongs at the Academy Awards on April 25: Best Picture, Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Cinematography (Joshua James Richard); and Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay (Zhao).

In the film, Frances McDormand plays a woman in her 60s who, newly widowed and let go from her job, decides to hit the road, looking for work while living out of her van.