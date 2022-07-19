Felicia Chin visits actor Elvin Ng in New York

Former Mediacorp actress Felicia Chin has been on a "graduation trip" and sharing her travels on Instagram.

The 37-year-old announced last month that she would be joining a faith-based ministry.

Earlier this month, she posted photos of a friend's bridal shower in Vancouver, as well as ones of her enjoying nature at the mountain resort of Whistler in Canada.

Her latest post yesterday showed her in New York taking in a Major League Baseball game, which she said was "a dream come true". The former softball player also paid tribute to her coach, whom she called Coach Jo, who had wanted to take her and her actor boyfriend Jeffrey Xu to watch baseball matches in the United States.

"Leaving this memory here to commemorate Coach Jo, I know she must be very happy I watched my first live baseball match in America. I used to play softball so my heart beats softball," she wrote.

She also posted photos with actor Elvin Ng (both above), 41, who is in the city for a four-week acting course. "Had a few days before flying back to Singapore from Vancouver and I thought of visiting New York before I flew back, because I really don't know when's the next time I'll fly again and wouldn't it be super cool to meet up with my good friend too for a meal in New York?" she wrote.

Ng also posted photos of them hanging out, writing: "Heya, look who came to visit. You're crazy, you came. Super sweet, super fun."

Xu, 33, who did not accompany Chin on the trip, shared a photo last week of a postcard she sent him from Canada, which showed two bears touching their noses together. He revealed that she always tries to send him postcards from her travels and that he was counting down the days to her return.

Chin concluded her post by saying: "Indeed, this 'grad trip' has been very special. Am super thankful."