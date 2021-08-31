Faye Wong's ex Li Yapeng kisses their daughter's thigh during live stream

BEIJING - Is former actor Li Yapeng, better known as pop diva Faye Wong's ex-husband, overly affectionate with their daughter, Li Yan, 15?

In a live stream last Friday (Aug 27), the 49-year-old businessman appeared to be cajoling her to help him with video clips for social media posts. But the teen, who was clad in shorts and scrolling on her phone, ignored him.

Li Yapeng, who was married to Wong, 52, from 2005 to 2013, then resorted to shaking his daughter's leg with the back of his wrist and, at one point, seemed to bend his head to kiss her thigh.

The move divided netizens, with some saying it was inappropriate and disgusting for a father of an adolescent girl to do that, while others found their interaction chummy and endearing.

The doting dad appeared to brush off the negative comments. One netizen wrote: "To a father, even his daughter's toes will smell nice."

Li Yapeng jokingly replied: "Of course. They're both smelly and fragrant."