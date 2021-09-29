Fatherhood for iKon's Bobby and BigBang's Taeyang

SEOUL • It was twice the good news in the K-pop world on Monday with a singer welcoming a new addition to his family and another joining him soon.

South Korean rapper Bobby of boy band iKon is now a father, with his agency YG Entertainment confirming on Monday that his fiancee had given birth to a baby boy.

Bobby, whose real name is Kim Ji-won, shocked his fans on Aug 20 when he posted a handwritten note on his personal Instagram account, in which he announced he would be getting married soon and that his baby was due this month.

The announcement was a big surprise as there had been hardly any dating rumours linked to the 25-year-old rapper, who did not provide any details of his fiancee.

Bobby is also a soloist in his own right, having released his debut studio album Love And Fall in 2017.

He followed it up with solo album Lucky Man in January this year and released a single, Why Why Why, with iKon in March.

Meanwhile, singer Taeyang of boy band BigBang, which are also under YG, is set to join Bobby in the ranks of fatherhood.

His wife, South Korean actress Min Hyo-rin, confirmed through her agency on Monday that the couple are expecting their first child.

Min, 35, had sparked speculation on Sept 14 of a pregnancy when she posted on Instagram a picture of a heart-shaped lollipop.

She married Taeyang, 33, in February 2018, almost three years after confirming they were dating in June 2015.

Taeyang, whose real name is Dong Young-bae, began his mandatory military service not long after in March 2018.

He was discharged in November 2019, along with fellow BigBang member Daesung, 32.