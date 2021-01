SINGAPORE - National taekwondo athlete Ng Ming Wei's father was initially reluctant to help film his son's TikTok videos. But as no one else was around to do that during the circuit breaker, dutiful dad stepped forth.

Fast forward eight months and Mr Cedric Ng, who recently turned 53, is adeptly filming a new video with his son in the Yio Chu Kang terrace house they live in.