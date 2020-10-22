Fast & Furious film franchise will end with 11th film

The hugely successful Fast & Furious film franchise will end after 11 films, entertainment magazine Deadline reports.

The Universal Pictures' film series, an action franchise with a focus on street racing, will come to close at the hands of director Justin Lin.

Lin has helmed five films in the main franchise, including the latest ninth film F9, originally slated to hit theatres this year. Its release has been delayed to May next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lin is in talks to direct the final two films to close the film saga, which began in 2001 with the late Paul Walker and action star Vin Diesel as its leads.

F9 will introduce stars like wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, British actress Helen Mirren and Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B to the series.

While the main film saga following Diesel and his fellow band of car enthusiasts will come to an end with the 11th film, the cinematic universe of Fast & Furious - which has grossed over US$5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion) - is not going away so soon.

A spin-off film last year titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw grossed over US$759 million worldwide, proving the film's popularity with audiences. Other spin-off movies are also in development.

The spin-off starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham - who were previously core cast members of the main franchise. Johnson had reportedly fell out with Diesel in 2016 and took to filming a separate vehicle with co-star Statham.

It is as yet unknown if Johnson and Statham will return for the final films of the franchise.