Far from Faded: EDM star Alan Walker aims to release new song every month to stay relevant

SINGAPORE – Alan Walker is already a household name in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. Yet, the hustle does not stop for the English-Norwegian DJ.

The 26-year-old admits to The Straits Times in a Zoom interview ahead of his June 14 concert at Singapore Expo that he has to release music often to retain favour among listeners. And in 2024, he has challenged himself to deliver a new song every month.

So far, Walker has dropped four tracks this year – Who I Am in January, Team Side in March, and Unsure and Hide Away (Alan Walker Remix) in May.

He says: “Music consumption nowadays is so rapid, and there is always so much new music coming into the market that you almost have to randomly feed your own catalogue to stay relevant.”

The EDM sensation and producer shot to fame overnight with his biggest hit, Faded, in 2015. It topped the Shazam Worldwide Top 100 Popular Songs in February 2016 and, a month later, became the world’s most Shazamed song. It is also currently the 28th most-viewed video on YouTube with more than 3.6 billion views.

Since then, he has churned out four studio albums and 55 singles. His latest album, Walkerworld, was released in November 2023.

Alongside constantly updating his discography, Walker has found other ways to connect with his fans.

In mid-May, he set up WhatsApp phone numbers for fans in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia to message him. Besides Singapore, his ongoing Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt.1 will make stops in Jakarta, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and 10 cities in India.

To date, he has received more than 20,000 messages from those in Singapore, and has responded to more than 500 of them. “I think it’s really cool, and South-east Asia is an important market with important fan bases,” he says.

Although he has used other platforms to interact with listeners, such as creating a server on gaming-focused communications app Discord, they have not been specific to a particular region.

Walker recently took fan engagement to the next level. In a May 29 Instagram post, he described how he flew from New York to Medan, Indonesia, to meet a school teacher and his class of students whose covers of his songs went viral on Instagram a few months ago.

During the visit, Walker not only gifted the group with tickets to his Jakarta show on June 8, but also invited some of them to perform with him on stage.