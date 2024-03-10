‘Fantasy fulfilled’: Vietnamese couple who proposed to each other at Taylor Swift’s S’pore concert

SINGAPORE - In the past week, videos of men popping the question to their girlfriends during the 2008 song Love Story at the Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore from March 2 to 9 made the rounds on social media.

One in particular stood out: Vietnamese Swifties Minh Anh Le and Uyen To Phuong Nguyen, who proposed to each other on March 4, the third of the American pop star’s six Eras Tour shows at the National Stadium.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Mr Minh is seen kneeling and holding up a ring in front of Ms Uyen during a different Swift track, Champagne Problems (2020). She then gets down on her knees too and whips out a ring for him. Mr Minh then slips his ring onto Ms Uyen’s finger.

While the scene appeared spontaneous, the tourists told The Straits Times they had been planning the proposal ever since they found out in June 2023 that Swift would be performing in Singapore, her only stop in South-east Asia.

When Mr Minh asked Ms Uyen if she was fine with him proposing to her at the concert, the latter decided to do a counter-proposal for the sake of “equality”. The pair, both 26, have been together for eight years. They declined to reveal their occupations.

Many couples who get engaged at Swifts concerts choose to do so when she sings Love Story, specifically during the part when she sings the lyrics, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said “Marry me, Juliet””.

But Mr Minh and Ms Uyen decided to get engaged during Champagne Problems instead, ironically a song about a woman who turns down her boyfriend’s proposal because she was not ready to get married.

Says Mr Minh: “Champagne Problems is about a failed proposal. Knowing that, we wanted to do the unexpected and decided to propose during the song. We both understand each other too well to know that we would we will be together for the rest of our days.”

He admitted to having butterflies in his stomach when it came time to pop the question.

“When the song started, I was mumbling the words I prepared. I was very anxious and a bit overwhelmed. Then, I whispered ‘It’s time, baby’, and the next thing I knew, I was on my knee and she’s mine. After the double proposal, I felt like I was the luckiest man on Earth. I felt like I could conquer the world.”