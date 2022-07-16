Fans share encounters of meeting Wi Ha-joon in Singapore

South Korean actor Wi Ha-joon (below), who arrived here on June 29 to film a K-drama adaptation of Little Women, has been winning hearts in fan encounters outside of filming.

On social media, a number of fans in Singapore have posted about running into the Squid Game (2021) star, who was praised for being nice and obliging with photo requests.

On TikTok, user @skcjxxx posted last week that she and her colleague "almost fainted" when they spotted Wi at Clarke Quay on Thursday. They took photos with him and said it was "unbelievable".

On Twitter, @alcoholicdreams posted on Monday, writing: "After many minutes of contemplating and denying, we have come to the conclusion that the handsome guy in the restaurant is Wi Ha-joon. He is soooo nice."

Wi, 30, who found global fame from the mega hit Squid Game, also made time outside of filming to visit Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa. He posted photos from his visit on Instagram on Wednesday and wrote in Korean: "I was happy."

