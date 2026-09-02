Fans mourn ‘bittersweet’ final Ariana Grande gig in London

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Fans of singer-actress Ariana Grande taking pictures in front of a billboard ahead of The Eternal Sunshine Tour’s first London show on Aug 15.

LONDON – Ariana Grande fans said the American pop star’s last gig in London on Sept 1 before a career break would be a bittersweet moment and slammed “toxic” comments since July about her emaciated figure.

Some anticipated tears at her last concert at London’s O2 venue after her team said she wants to “step back” amid concern over her very thin frame.

“It’s bittersweet, I’m sad, but I think it’s good for her to have a break because she’s been so busy,” said Kane, 27, an entertainer from Skegness in north-east England who had also attended the previous night’s concert.

“We cried enough tears for everyone in the room last night, so tonight’s going to be something special,” added his 30-year-old sister Heather, a professional Taylor Swift tribute act.

“It’s an end of an era for me and, I think, for most fans, because we’ve looked forward to this event for almost a year now,” said Jadey, a 21-year-old travel agent from the Netherlands.

Grande will complete a 10-night residency at the arena to end her Eternal Sunshine tour, which began in June in the United States.

The 33-year-old singer-actress, who starred in the Wicked movies (2024 to 2025), has always been slim and petite. But a video for her song Petal, released on July 31, shows significant weight loss with her bones jutting out, leading fans to post concerned comments.

Days later, Grande’s representative said she would be taking a break from public life at the end of the tour.

Grande’s representative told People magazine the Grammy-winning artiste wanted to take a “step back from visibility”, as her many appearances had “led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny”.

Producers also announced she was dropping out of her debut appearance in London’s West End in the Stephen Sondheim musical, Sunday In The Park With George.

The singer has described this decision as “thoughtful and empowered”.

The tour has been acclaimed by critics with the BBC calling it a “bravura performance”, but The Guardian newspaper wrote: “it is impossible to witness the 33-year-old’s frame on stage and not be gripped by genuine concern for her”.

Grande has called body-shaming comments “really dangerous”.

‘Toxic fans’

Concert-goers defended her privacy while saying it was normal to feel concern and mentioning “toxic fans” posting on her social media.

“I think it’s her business. My opinion is you’re allowed to have a concern,” said Kane.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for people who have no idea what she is going through to talk about it online,” said Emily, 19, from Vienna, who works in the fitness industry.

Andrea, a 15-year-old from Italy, talked about “toxic fans I see on the comments on reels on Instagram” who “say bad things (about) her” and “her body because she’s thin”.

“For me she’s fine and she’s beautiful like that,” the student said.

Grande began her career as a teen on Broadway before embarking on a hugely successful pop career.

In 2017, she was performing at Manchester Arena in north-west England when an Islamist extremist detonated a suicide bomb, killing 22 people including seven children.

She returned to Manchester to headline at a benefit concert for victims of the attack.

Her star turn as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked earned her an Oscar nomination in 2025 for Best Supporting Actress.

She is set to appear in the comedy Focker-In-Law opposite American actors Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which hits cinemas in November. AFP