Fans furious at Travis Scott’s 20-minute Istanbul debut set

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Travis Scott made his Istanbul debut late on May 31 and was to hold another event in the western Izmir resort on June 1.

ISTANBUL – US rapper Travis Scott angered fans in Istanbul after a performance that barely lasted 20 minutes, with the audience booing as he left the stage early on June 1, footage on social media showed.

On his first-ever tour of Turkey, the 35-year-old hip-hop star made his Istanbul debut late on May 31 and was to hold another event in the western Izmir resort on June 1.

The Istanbul event was billed as “a performance that goes beyond a classic concert” with a limited audience of just 2,500 fans, according to one of the websites selling tickets, which started at US$330 (S$422).

The advertising blurb promised a 90-minute “DJ set & mic” by the Houston-born rapper starting at 11pm local time in between performances by lesser-known artists.

But fans said Scott had turned up 90 minutes late only to slip away after a short 20-minute appearance, despite being the headliner.

“Shameful event. They said he would start at 11pm, he arrived at 12.35am. We waited for hours standing up, he performed one song then left. We wasted our money,” wrote a fan called Ala Artan on Instagram.

Others demanded their money back on the Instagram account of promoter TemaCC, including Orhan Jung, who said he had paid more than US$1,000 for a VIP ticket – more than twice Turkey’s monthly minimum wage – and denounced the event as a “disgrace”.

“None of the promised VIP benefits were provided... Travis stopped by for 10 minutes and left,” wrote Jung, who was posting stories from the venue throughout the evening.

But TemaCC’s chief executive Taylan Ozcan defended Scott’s performance, saying the rapper had been “at the heart of the event” for the entire evening.

“He hosted the party for an hour... then he gave an exceptional performance for 20 minutes,” Ozcan said in a statement to Turkish media.

Advertising for June 1’s show promised a similar event.

“Travis Scott will deliver a high-energy club show experience that goes beyond classic stage formats, engaging with the audience,” the Biletino ticketing website said, with prices ranging from US$215 to more than US$5,000. AFP