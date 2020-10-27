Fans buy bus ads for Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su's 50th birthday

Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su turns 50 on Tuesday (Oct 27) and her fans have given her a big surprise by placing advertisements on 10 buses to mark her birthday.

Her fans told Taiwanese media they were originally planning to send handwritten cards to their idol.

However, as 2020 also marked Su's 30th year in show business, they decided to make a bigger splash for the celebration.

Thirty fans came up with the money to place bus ads for a month from Oct 15 to Nov 14. The price tag was said to be about NT$100,000 (S$4,800).

The ads were for bus service 299, which appeared in the music video for Su's song Rose Of Taipei.

The singer thanked her fans in a Facebook post. She wrote in Chinese: "This is probably a special celebration for a special number? This is a priceless and touching gesture, although I questioned in my heart the need to spend so much money.

"I mentioned last year that a birthday celebration is not meant to boast how great I am in this world, but to remind myself to be happy during our busy lives.

"I hope you can remember to be happy. Let's clean the beach together if the zeal remains next year."

Su was very popular during the 1990s and is famous for songs such as Lemon Tree, Duck and Fool. In March, she released Every Side Of Me, her first album in 13 years.

She married businessman Jimmy Sun in 2014 and they have a five-year-old son.