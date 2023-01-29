Fann Wong celebrates 52nd birthday with yacht trip and husband’s dishes

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actress Fann Wong marked her 52nd birthday last Friday with a memorable yacht trip and culinary delights by her husband, actor Christopher Lee.

She shared several photos of the celebration with family and friends on social media last Saturday.

Referring to herself, she wrote: “Happy birthday to this mother. Another year has passed by quickly. I have thought of not celebrating due to a busy Chinese New Year, but it turned out to be happy and unforgettable. Thank you for spending my birthday with me.”

Fann, who has an eight-year-old son Zed with Lee, also thanked her friends for organising the yacht trip and her husband for cooking.

“My husband made huge sacrifices as he cooked throughout the trip,” she wrote. “All of us were well fed with you around.”

She showed the huge spread in one of the photos, as well as a photo of Lee kissing her. She also posted photos of her three birthday cakes.

She received well wishes from several fans and more than 20 local celebrities, including actress Fiona Xie, actor Mark Lee and talk show host Quan Yifeng.

Lee, 51, also wished his wife a happy birthday on social media last Saturday, sharing the photo of him kissing her and a photo of their family of three on the yacht.

“Dear, wishing you a happy birthday, good health, as well as eternal youth and beauty,” he wrote. “Zedzed and I will spend this day with you every year.”

Lee, who won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards in October, was unable to celebrate Fann’s birthday in Singapore in 2022 due to filming commitments in Taiwan.