Fan frenzy at packed China mall forces Zhang Linghe event to go online due to safety concerns

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Fans of Chinese actor Zhang Linghe (left) rushing into a mall in Nanning, Guangxi, to catch a glimpse of The Pursuit Of Jade star.

What was meant to be a highly anticipated appearance by Chinese actor Zhang Linghe at a Molsion eyewear event in Nanning, China ended in a last-minute change of plans after overwhelming crowds prompted organisers to cancel the in-person programme and move it online.

Thousands of fans gathered at a shopping mall in the capital of Guangxi on May 31, many arriving hours before the event in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the star of the hit C-drama Pursuit Of Jade (2026).

However, as crowds swelled throughout the day, safety concerns began to mount. Videos circulating on social media showed packed walkways and balconies across multiple levels of the mall, while one of the venue’s glass entrance doors was reportedly damaged amid the rush of women entering the building.

With crowd-control challenges escalating, organisers took to Weibo to announce the change of programme.

Zhang’s on-site attendance was eventually called off, with organisers explaining it prioritised safety to prevent potential injuries.

It was replaced by a livestream of the heart-throb, who was named a Molsion brand ambassador in April, promoting the Chinese eyewear company’s latest offerings.

The chaotic turnout was another reminder of Zhang’s remarkable popularity.

Already a fan favourite through C-dramas such as Love Between Fairy And Devil (2022), Story Of Kunning Palace (2023) and The Princess Royal (2024), the 28-year-old saw his star rise even further following the success of Pursuit Of Jade.

The period romance introduced him to an even wider international audience and cemented his status as one of China’s most sought-after young actors.

The Nanning incident is far from the first example of Zhang’s formidable star power. Previous brand events, drama promotions and airport appearances have also attracted massive turnouts, with videos of fans packing venues, screaming his name and scrambling for a closer look frequently going viral online.

Zhang’s recent attendance at the GucciCore Cruise 2027 in New York City also drew throngs, as fans waited for his arrival at JFK Airport. Prior to his arrival in the Big Apple on May 16, his fervent supporters bought ad space on digital billboards in Times Square to welcome Zhang to the city.