Famous alumni wish Shanghai Theatre Academy a happy birthday

The Shanghai Theatre Academy, which has produced several well-known actors in China, turned 75 on Tuesday (Dec 1).

Many of its famous alumni wished their alma mater a happy anniversary by posting on social media photos of themselves when they were still studying at the public university, which is dedicated to dramatic art education.

Chinese actress Li Bingbing, from the Class of 1993, posted two photos of herself, one in front of a wall with the school's name and the other of her in a garden with a building model.

The 47-year-old, who has acted in movies such as The Message (2009), Detective Dee And The Mystery Of The Phantom Flame (2010) and Hollywood movie The Meg (2018), wrote: "I am proud to be an alumnus of the Shanghai Theatre Academy."

Former Chinese actor Ren Quan, who was from the same batch with Li, is equally proud to have graduated from the university.

The 47-year-old, who is now a businessman, posted a photo of himself in a graduation gown. He wrote: "Once a member of the academy, always a member of the academy."

For Chinese celebrity couple Lu Yi and Bao Lei, from the Class of 1995, their time at the university was probably sweet as well. They fell in love at the university and married in 2006. They have two daughters.

Lu, 44, who is most famous for playing Chinese strategist Zhuge Liang in the television series Three Kingdoms (2010), posted a photo of the couple from their school tertiary days.

Other alumni of the academy include entertainers Tong Dawei, Feng Shaofeng, Xu Zheng, Hu Ge and Ma Yili.