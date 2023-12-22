Family time for actress Michelle Yeoh on her trip back to Ipoh

IPOH – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh recently returned to her home country with her husband Jean Todt to host a wedding banquet.

During her time in her home town of Ipoh, the Oscar winner took the opportunity to reconnect with her extended family, as seen in three photos shared on Instagram on Dec 21.

Yeoh, 61, captioned her post: “In Ipoh and I was so happy. So many siblings, cousins, family members came from all around the world to celebrate. Thank you to the Lim family for hosting us all at their fantastic museum.”

The first photo shows the actress, her mother Janet Yeoh, Mr Todt and other relatives comfortably seated in a living room decorated with red lanterns and papers bearing the Chinese words “Together Forever”.

In the second picture, Yeoh and her husband – who tied the knot in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27 – are seen clasping hands with her 84-year-old mother. Mr Todt, 77, a French motor racing executive and former rally co-driver, is smiling as he drapes an arm over his mother-in-law’s shoulder.