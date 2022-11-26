Fame and Flashdance singer and actress Irene Cara dies at age 63

WASHINGTON - Irene Cara, an Oscar-winning singer and actress who recorded the title tracks to the blockbuster 1980s movies Fame and Flashdance, has died at age 63, her publicist said Saturday.

Cara was found deceased at her home in Florida on Friday, publicist Judith Moose told AFP, adding that the cause of death was unknown at this point.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” Ms Moose said earlier in a written statement.

Cara is well-known for singing the title track of the smash 1980s film Fame, with its indelible refrain “I’m gonna live forever, I’m gonna learn how to fly”. It follows the triumphs and tribulations of students at a performing arts high school in New York.

In the movie she played Coco Hernandez, a role written for her after she was initially cast as a dancer. Cara’s work earned her Grammy award nominations for best new artist and best female pop artist.

Cara also co-wrote and performed the smash hit Flashdance ... What a Feeling for the 1983 movie of the same name, depicting the life of an aspiring dancer played by Jennifer Beals.

The tune earned Cara an Oscar for best original song in 1984 and two Grammys.