Fall for Cha Eun-woo as a K-pop-loving priest in Island, Amazon Prime Video’s most anticipated K-drama

SEOUL – The cast of South Korean horror-fantasy series Island had to scream, run and fight while staring at balls stuck atop poles for their latest roles, pitting them against grotesque demons visualised via computer graphics.

At an interview with regional media held in Seoul, leading lady Lee Da-hee says she felt a little silly in certain scenes.

“The stand-ins who act as demons are in very tight green suits and, because the demons are supposed to be very tall, a long stick is stuck to the suit with a ball on top as its head. I had to look at the ball while acting,” says the 37-year-old actress.

Island premieres its first part on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. A second part is expected to premiere in the first half of 2023.

The K-drama also stars actors Kim Nam-gil (Emergency Declaration, 2022) and Sung Joon (I Need Romance 3, 2014), as well as K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty, 2020 to 2021).

It tells the tale of demon-slayer Van (Kim) and hotel heiress Mi-ho (Lee), who crossed paths with Van in a past life, and how the pair have to save the world from evil.

Kim, 42, says: “The key message we want to deliver through this drama is causality, especially what you have done in a previous life. It’s not so much about whether you believe in past lives or not, but the idea that everything is related and there is a law of causality at play.”

Island is streaming service Amazon Prime Video’s most anticipated K-drama title to date and highlights its commitment to Korean content.

In August 2022, it launched localised versions of its service – with local-language interfaces, subtitles and original content – in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Local-language originals in the works include a trio of situational comedy improv shows – Comedy Island: Indonesia, Comedy Island: Thailand and Comedy Island: Philippines – featuring celebrities who are stranded on an island and have to make their own escape.

But K-dramas are also essential in the chase for viewers in South-east Asia, where Korean content is particularly popular.