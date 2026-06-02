Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Keep calm and stay focused.

That is what a Singaporean fan of K-pop boy band BTS , who only wants to be known as Audrey, has been reminding herself.

The 60-year-old retiree knows it will not be easy.

In the days leading up to the South Korean group’s first pre-sale for their Singapore concert tickets on June 3, her home has been filled with the scent of lavender essential oils. She has been diffusing them constantly in a bid to stay relaxed, even joking that after undergoing an angioplasty in May, she probably should not be getting too worked up.

“I know my heart will be beating fast on that day,” she tells The Straits Times.

Like thousands of BTS fans - known as ARMY - across the island, Audrey is already deep in preparation mode and has assembled a small army of family members and fellow fans to help her secure seats for BTS’ Arirang shows at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

For some, June 3 is only the beginning. Tickets priced between $148 and $388 will be released in four waves: the coveted Weverse ARMY Membership presale on June 3, the Live Nation presale on June 4, as well as the general sale and Klook sale on June 5.

The global travel platform is offering concert bundles from $207 that include guaranteed tickets paired with a one-night stay at Hotel Michael and local attractions, giving fans an alternative way to secur e seats without having to rely solely on the infamously ultra-competitive Ticketmaster queues.

BTS' Arirang world tour. PHOTO: LIVE NATION

Rather than a single sprint, many fans describe the process as a marathon stretching across several nerve-racking days, with alarms set, schedules cleared and back-up plans ready for every round.

To them, getting tickets, regardless of category and price, has become almost as intense as attending the concert itself.

“I’ve not purchased concert tickets for a very long time, in more than a decade,” said Audrey. “Back then, you just visited a Sistic outlet, pointed to where you wanted to sit, and that was it.”

Today, the process feels like preparing for an examination.

Fans pore over online guides, join Telegram and WhatsApp groups, register for fan memberships, watch livestreams via overseas ARMY communities and compare ticketing strategies.

Every detail matters, from Internet speed and payment methods to which device might have the best chance of getting through the queue.

Valerie Chan managed to snag a ticket to BTS' Arirang concert in Goyang. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VALERIE CHAN

“It is a bloodbath out there. People are so ingenious. Since the announcement of ticket sales (on May 22) , my mind has been super focused,” Audrey says, admitting that though she is “rather new” to BTS, she has been buying their official merchandise since the beginning of 2026 .

BTS’ return as a complete septet after military service has become one of the biggest events in pop music in 2026. Their Arirang world tour marks the band’s first major global outing in four years, and demand for tickets around the world has been extraordinary.

Since kicking off the tour in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, they have since played at sell-out stadiums in Tokyo, Mexico City and Las Vegas.

Gen, a 49-year-old healthcare professional, describes her current stress level as high.

“Over the years, concert ticketing has become extremely competitive, especially for major K-pop acts like BTS,” she says.

The veteran ARMY has attended multiple BTS concerts overseas, dating back to 2015 for The Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage Tour in Seoul and Tokyo. She was also at the Love Yourself World Tour in six cities in 2018; Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concerts in London, Shizuoka and Seoul in 2019; and Permission To Dance On Stage in Las Vegas in 2022.

Public relations executive Valerie Chan is among those planning to work from home on ticket sale day s .

BTS fan Valerie Chan at the Arirang concert in Goyang. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VALERIE CHAN

“I really do want to see them in Singapore because it is home ground and they have not been back since 2019,” says the 26-year-old, who had already watched BTS over two nights in Goyang.

“When I got those tickets, I remember crying in disbelief. To a certain extent, my life is very intertwined with BTS. I remember specific periods tied to different BTS eras. It feels like I grew up with them.”

Chan has planned all her work leave around the global concert dates, and will be heading to their London shows on July 6 and 7. If she is unsuccessful in purchasing the Singapore tickets, she will try to catch the band in Bangkok , Sydney and Hong Kong .

Says Gen: “BTS concerts are more than just performances. They are emotional experiences and important memories shared within the fandom.”

Audrey simply wants to be “part of this amazing moment and witness music history in the making”, saying: “They are a very, very special group. No one comes close to them except The Beatles.”

Still, all the planning in the world offers no guarantees. Concierge and help-to-buy services have become increasingly common in the K-pop world, though opinions remain divided.

Audrey said she considered hospitality packages costing more than $2,500 but worries they will lack the electric atmosphere of the main arena.

Chan is open to paying extra to improve her chances, while Gen believes the growing reliance on such services highlights deeper issues around bots, organised scalping and unequal access to tickets.

What almost everyone agrees on is that there is no foolproof strategy.

“Being fully prepared, having deep pockets, as well as luck,” Audrey says, listing the ingredients she believes are necessary for success. “Failure is not an option.”