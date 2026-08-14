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Van Ness Wu with a woman believed to be his wife Emi Aramaki at Marina Bay Sands on Aug 13.

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the highly anticipated F*Forever concerts in Singapore this weekend, Van Ness Wu of Taiwanese boy band F4 was recently spotted with his wife at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) by a netizen.

The Taiwanese-American singer-actor surprised his fans on June 29 when he announced his latest marriage in a cryptic social media post. His wife was later identified by the Taiwanese media as Japanese singer Emi Aramaki, 35.

Wu, 48, was previously married to Singaporean entrepreneur Arissa Cheo between 2013 and 2018.

In a four-second video clip posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Aug 13 by a netizen called “Kong Bai”, Wu is seen wearing a bucket hat and holding hands with a woman believed to be Aramaki as they stroll leisurely through MBS.

In the clip, Wu was recognised by a female fan who approached him to say hello. He nodded thrice and smiled in response while continuing with his walk.

The video was captioned: “Two chance encounters. Very polite”.

The netizen who posted the video also mentioned in a comment that the chance meeting was at about 6pm on Aug 13.

Wu was also spotted earlier at Changi Airport by other netizens, who posted photos of him there on Xiaohongshu.

Van Ness Wu (left) announced his marriage to Emi Aramaki in a social media post in late June. PHOTOS: VANNESSWU/INSTAGRAM, EMIARAMAKI_/INSTAGRAM

He will be performing in Singapore with fellow F4 members Jerry Yan and Vic Chou, as well as singer Ashin from Taiwanese rock band Mayday, from Aug 14 to 16.

The three sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium are part of their F*Forever 1st World Tour, which kicked off in Shanghai in December 2025.

Ken Chu, the fourth member of F4, was dropped from the tour due to an alleged disagreement with B’in Music, which is also Mayday’s record label.

Aramaki was previously spotted by fans attending the F*Forever concerts in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in August. Singapore is the final South-east Asian stop of the tour.