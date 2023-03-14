Extrapolations series a call to action on climate change, says actress Heather Graham

Heather Graham stars in the first episode of Extrapolations, which envisions a chaotic and bleak near future triggered by climate change. PHOTO: APPLE TV+
Alison de Souza
LOS ANGELES – When Covid-19 hit the news in early 2020, there was a surge of renewed interest in Contagion, a 2011 Hollywood movie about a respiratory virus sweeping the world and triggering chaos, panic-buying, quarantines and a rush to develop a vaccine.

And the writer of that seemingly prescient film, which became one of the most streamed movies in March 2020, has now created a television drama. Extrapolations envisions a similarly chaotic and bleak near future – this time triggered by climate change.

