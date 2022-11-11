Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin flaunts Singlish, ‘super excited’ for chilli crab lunch

SINGAPORE – South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, the breakout star of hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, flaunted her Singlish at a whirlwind press conference at the Voco Orchard hotel on Friday afternoon.

It took place hours before her first fan meet here on Friday night at Capitol Theatre, presented by streaming platform Viu.

Dressed in a black botanical-themed dress with a big pink collar, the 30-year-old star, who arrived in Singapore on Thursday night, opened the 25-minute session with the greeting: “Thank you for coming lah.”

It is Park’s first trip to Singapore. Sharing her first impressions of the city, she gave a thumbs up, saying: “I think it’s very clean, very nice and city-like, and very environmentally-friendly. Singapore shiok.“

While her trip here is short, she is already planning things to do the next time she has a chance to visit.

She said in Korean via a translator: “I’ve never been to any Universal Studios, so I want to start with the Singapore one. I was also recommended to visit the Botanic Gardens.“

One thing on her list that she will check off on this trip though? Singapore’s famed dish, chilli crab.

“That’s my lunch tomorrow and I’m super excited for it.”

But most of all, she is looking forward to meeting fans here. She says: “Singapore is the one country I’ve always wanted to visit because everyone recommends it, and it is extra special now that I’m here not just for a tour, but also to meet the people who love me. I’m super happy. Please enjoy my fan meet lah, I love you lah.”

Park, who began her career as a child actress, got her biggest mainstream break this year through Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a feel-good drama about the titular genius lawyer with autism.

The series, which is available on Netflix, broke ratings records in South Korea and became one of the top-performing K-dramas in cable television history. On Netflix, it was the most-watched non-English language series while it was airing.

She says of the positive reception: “It is beyond my expectations, and I’m a little surprised by the positive reactions. And when I got to (experience) the international fandom, I realised it wasn’t just South Koreans who felt this way, but so many people around the world felt the same as well. It is truly an extraordinary experience.“