LOS ANGELES - Apple TV+'s ambitious science-fiction drama For All Mankind (2019 to present) imagines an alternate history: one where the Soviets, not the Americans, make the first lunar landing in 1969.

This causes a butterfly effect that changes many other events - some for the better. And it leads to many tantalising "what if" moments in history, such as John Lennon not being assassinated, or Prince Charles marrying his old flame Camilla Parker Bowles instead of Princess Diana.