Experience mind-blowing magic by Cosentino

Get ready for an unbelievable evening with world-famous entertainer and International Magician of the Year Cosentino.

Celebrating a decade of global success, Cosentino is preparing to leave you spellbound in Singapore with his brand-new 90-minute stage production, Cosentino: Decennium – The Greatest Live Magic Show, presented by Base Entertainment Asia.

The master magician will perform his most death-defying escapes, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that will bend your view of reality. Cosentino’s show will feature some of his original creations like the “Flaming Jaws” act, which takes death-defying escapes to a whole new level, and “Stabbed”, where he puts his psychic abilities to the test to avoid being pierced by razor-sharp knives hanging above him.

His brand of magic is engaging, hilarious and captivating, promising to keep you and your family on the edge of your seats from start to finish. Cosentino’s TV specials have already been seen by more than 750 million people all over the world, so make sure you catch him live in Singapore.

SPH subscribers get to enjoy all A reserve tickets at a special price of $70 (usual price: $98) from now till Sept 3.

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/cosentino to purchase your tickets and enjoy the exclusive promotion from now till Sept 3, then prepare to experience the wonder of magic.