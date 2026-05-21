Ex-member of K-pop group AOA Kwon Min-a says court ruling brings closure in sexual assault case

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In a lengthy post on social media, former AOA member Kwon Min-a shared details of a court ruling in her sexual assault case and reflected on her long legal battle.

SEOUL – Kwon Min-a, a former member of K-pop girl group AOA, said on May 19 that a recent court ruling in her sexual assault case had brought her a sense of closure, 18 years after she was assaulted at age 14.

In a social media post, the 32-year-old said the appeals court recognised the rape allegation against her perpetrator, describing the outcome as meaningful despite legal limits on punishment due to the expired statute of limitations.

According to the South Korean singer-actress, the court, while acknowledging the rape charge, did not accept the charge of rape resulting in bodily injury, which carries a longer statute of limitations than rape. If the court had acknowledged the second charge, it would have made the crime punishable, she said.

“When the prosecution sought a 10-year prison sentence (for the defendant), I became excited once again because it really felt as though the perpetrator would receive a prison term,” Kwon wrote, reflecting on the four-year legal battle.

“But the fact that even one charge was recognised carries enormous meaning... The fact that the person was a bad person was revealed, so I think I can be satisfied with the current result,” she added.

Kwon first publicly disclosed the assault in 2021 during a live stream, saying she had been sexually assaulted by an older student while attending middle school in Busan and had been unable to report the incident at the time out of fear.

On the recent Instagram post, Kwon also encouraged other victims of sexual violence to speak out, saying social attitudes have changed significantly.

“At the time, because of the social atmosphere, I had no choice but to stay quiet and hide it... I want to tell many victims not to blame themselves or hide, because it is not something shameful, and to courageously raise their voices.”

She also revealed she is preparing legal action related to another case.

In a 2023 appearance on YouTube channel Jeomjeom TV, Kwon said she suffered physical and sexual assault for several hours after following a friend to a gathering, describing the incident as “the greatest trauma” of her life. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK