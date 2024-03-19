Former K-pop star Jung Joon-young released after serving time for sex crimes

SEOUL – Former K-pop star Jung Joon-young was released from Mokpo Prison in South Jeolla province on March 19, after serving five years in prison for a string of sex crimes that included the group rape of an intoxicated woman and the distribution of illicitly filmed videos of sexual acts.

The 35-year-old South Korean exited the prison at around 5am, wearing a mask and a hat. He did not address the reporters stationed outside the prison.

The former singer was embroiled in a scandal in 2019, when it was found that he had filmed and shared sex videos without the consent of the women in them.

It was found that several K-pop stars – including former BigBang singer Seungri, who was convicted of charges including soliciting of prostitution, gambling and embezzlement – were in the chat room where the videos were shared.

The revelation was made during the so-called Burning Sun scandal when an allegation of an assault at a high-profile nightclub in Gangnam exposed a series of corruption allegations involving drugs, prostitution and sexual violence involving K-pop bigwigs.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jung and four of his acquaintances had raped an intoxicated female member of Jung’s fan club in 2016.

Article 299 of the Criminal Act defines forced sexual intercourse with a person who is stripped of one’s cognitive abilities as quasi-rape, which can be punished by up to three years in prison, while such acts committed by two or more people can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Jung was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019. His sentence was later reduced to five years by an appellate court and confirmed by the Supreme Court the following year.

He is also required to complete 80 hours in a sexual violence treatment programme and is banned from working at facilities related to minors or disabled people for five years after his release.

Jung, who rose to fame after appearing in the South Korean audition programme Superstar K4 in 2012 and the South Korean travel reality show 2 Days & 1 Night in 2013, vowed to retire from the entertainment scene after the allegations were made. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK